UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WPC Welcome Mobile Application Aiming To Empower Women Digitally

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

WPC welcome mobile application aiming to empower women digitally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Friday welcomed a mobile application (app) (BAYTEE) launched by Ministry of IT and National IT board which provides info regarding advocacy programs on women rights, laws and regulations related.

According to WPC, the app also helps women regarding job/training opportunities and other civic services.

The app "BAYTEE" to empower Pakistani women by using technology.

The app also provide guidance to inquire about schools and scholarships for women, find nearby job and training opportunities, seek health service in their area, get information about the nearest woman police station and hostels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Police Station Mobile Job Women

Recent Stories

 Former civil approaches SJC against LHC CJ Muham ..

15 minutes ago

Emirati woman are key partners in country&#039;s a ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan records significant decline in Coronaviru ..

1 hour ago

Urban flooding caused by heavy rain in Karachi kil ..

2 hours ago

Law Minister appeals opposition to support Govt fo ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 28, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.