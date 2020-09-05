WPC welcome mobile application aiming to empower women digitally

Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Saturday welcomed a mobile application (app) (BAYTEE) launched by Ministry of IT and National IT Board which provide information regarding advocacy programs on women rights, laws and regulations related

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Saturday welcomed a mobile application (app) (BAYTEE) launched by Ministry of IT and National IT board which provide information regarding advocacy programs on women rights, laws and regulations related.

According to WPC, the app also helps women regarding job/training opportunities and other civic services.

The app "BAYTEE" to empower Pakistani women by using technology.

The app also provide guidance to inquire about schools and scholarships for women, find nearby job and training opportunities, seek health service in their area, get information about the nearest woman police station and hostels.

