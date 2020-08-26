UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WPC Welcome Raise In Mariage Grant For Industrial Workers

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:55 PM

WPC welcome raise in mariage grant for industrial workers

Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Wednesday welcomed Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) decision to double marriage grant for the industrial workers' daughters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Wednesday welcomed Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) decision to double marriage grant for the industrial workers' daughters.

In a statement WPC termed it a historic feat, adding that Workers Welfare Fund has decided to double marriage grant for the industrial workers' daughters, raising it to Rs 200,000 from Rs 100,000.

The grant had not been raised since 2012. Keeping in view the hardships of industrial workers, present government decided to raise the marriage grant.

Related Topics

Marriage Women From Government

Recent Stories

‘One bad bowling session cost us Test series aga ..

4 minutes ago

Israel keeps up Gaza strikes after Qatar joins med ..

45 seconds ago

European stock markets hesitant at open

48 seconds ago

Protest for regularization of contact , contingent ..

49 seconds ago

Gas Explodes in Building in West Moscow, 3 Floors ..

52 seconds ago

'PML-N blackmailing for NRO won't work: Ali Nawaz

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.