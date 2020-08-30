WPC welcome raise in mariage grant for industrial workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Sunday welcomed Workers Welfare Fund's (WWF) decision to double marriage grant for daughters of industrial workers.

In a statement here on Sunday, WPC termed it a historic step, adding that Workers Welfare Fund has decided to raise marriage grant from Rs.

1,00,00 to Rs 2,00,000.

The grant had not been raised since 2012.

Keeping in view the hardships of industrial workers, the incumbent government has decided to raise the marriage grant which clarifies its aim to facilitate masses.

