WPC Welcome Raise In Marriage Grant For Industrial Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

WPC welcome raise in marriage grant for industrial workers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Sunday welcomed Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) decision to double marriage grant for the industrial workers' daughters.

In a statement,WPC termed it a historic feat, adding that Workers Welfare Fund has decided to double marriage grant for the industrial workers' daughters,raised it to Rs 200,000 from Rs 100,000.

The grant had not been raised since 2012. Keeping in view the hardships of industrial workers, present Government decided to raise the marriage grant.

