WPTG foundation organize training session for journalists on FoRB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Weaving People to Grow (WPTG) Foundation in collaboration with the Empower Women Media organized a one-day training for journalists on Freedom of Religion and Belief (FoRB) at the National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad on Thursday.

The event, themed “Live What You Believe,” brought together journalists, youth representatives, civil society leaders and religious figures to strengthen understanding of FoRB and its vital role in peace, security, women’s empowerment and economic development, said a press release.

The training opened with Kiran Peter, Executive Director of WPTG Foundation, who welcomed participants and outlined the objectives of the program.

While Aaron Rowan Bob, Training Moderator, facilitated interactive discussions and group activities throughout the day.

The sessions included thought-provoking short films, group discussions and three dynamic panel discussions.

Panelists including George Chughtai, Allama Ehsanullah Mansoor and Ghuhfran Ahmed Chisti, Executive Member of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and Editor of Daily Jageer highlighted key point of FoRB and Peace & Security, focusing that the importance of tolerance, interfaith harmony and protecting minority rights for long-term stability.

Saleema Munir also focused the upper house of the National Assembly to pass the bill on the formation of National Commission for Minorities Rights to further elevate minority rights in Pakistan.

Panelists including Amjad Nazeer, Imrana Saghar and David Associate Press of Pakistan (APP) gave briefing on "FoRB, business & Economies," discussing how religious freedom fosters innovation, diversity and sustainable economic growth.

The event concluded with closing remarks by George Chughtai, Program Advisor at WPTGF, who highlighted the need for journalists to champion narratives of peace, inclusion and equality. This initiative is part of Empower Women Media’s global “Live What You Believe” campaign, which seeks to equip change makers with tools and resources to promote religious freedom and human dignity.