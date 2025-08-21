Open Menu

WPTG Foundation Organize Training Session For Journalists On FoRB

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM

WPTG foundation organize training session for journalists on FoRB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Weaving People to Grow (WPTG) Foundation in collaboration with the Empower Women Media organized a one-day training for journalists on Freedom of Religion and Belief (FoRB) at the National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad on Thursday.

The event, themed “Live What You Believe,” brought together journalists, youth representatives, civil society leaders and religious figures to strengthen understanding of FoRB and its vital role in peace, security, women’s empowerment and economic development, said a press release.

The training opened with Kiran Peter, Executive Director of WPTG Foundation, who welcomed participants and outlined the objectives of the program.

While Aaron Rowan Bob, Training Moderator, facilitated interactive discussions and group activities throughout the day.

The sessions included thought-provoking short films, group discussions and three dynamic panel discussions.

Panelists including George Chughtai, Allama Ehsanullah Mansoor and Ghuhfran Ahmed Chisti, Executive Member of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and Editor of Daily Jageer highlighted key point of FoRB and Peace & Security, focusing that the importance of tolerance, interfaith harmony and protecting minority rights for long-term stability.

Saleema Munir also focused the upper house of the National Assembly to pass the bill on the formation of National Commission for Minorities Rights to further elevate minority rights in Pakistan.

Panelists including Amjad Nazeer, Imrana Saghar and David Associate Press of Pakistan (APP) gave briefing on "FoRB, business & Economies," discussing how religious freedom fosters innovation, diversity and sustainable economic growth.

The event concluded with closing remarks by George Chughtai, Program Advisor at WPTGF, who highlighted the need for journalists to champion narratives of peace, inclusion and equality. This initiative is part of Empower Women Media’s global “Live What You Believe” campaign, which seeks to equip change makers with tools and resources to promote religious freedom and human dignity.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

3 hours ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

3 hours ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

4 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

4 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

4 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

5 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

6 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

6 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

6 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan