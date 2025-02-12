WRD Specified To Counter Cause And Effects Of Climate Change
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) World Radio Day (WRD) to be observed on Feb 13 (Thursday) is dedicated to “Radio and Climate Change” to support radio stations in their journalistic coverage of climate-related issues.
Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, message on WRD said, "This year, we are paying tribute to the different ways in which radio serves as a tool for adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate disruption in our rapidly changing world."
Countries like Pakistan are particularly vulnerable to climate change, facing rising temperatures and frequent natural disasters.
Radio, as an accessible and affordable medium, can be crucial in raising awareness and fostering sustainable practices.
Power FM 99 is already taking action through various initiatives, such as community meetings and specialized programs, to educate and empower listeners on climate change mitigation strategies. By utilizing radio, these efforts are helping to spread knowledge and encourage positive actions across the country.
Fakhra Nadeem, Managing Director of Power FM 99, expressed concern over the limited coverage of climate change, noting that mainstream media often reports on its effects in isolation.
She said that radio’s reach, particularly in remote and rural areas, makes it an ideal platform to educate communities on the causes and impacts of climate change.
Recent Stories
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..
FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality
Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 900 kites, string rolls1 minute ago
-
WRD specified to counter cause and effects of climate change1 minute ago
-
Govt to restructure, not close utility stores: Minister1 minute ago
-
Shahbaz House wins Interhouse Urdu Debate11 minutes ago
-
Babar Alaudin visits THQ Hospital Hasilpur11 minutes ago
-
Food Street in connection with Cholistan Rally inaugurated21 minutes ago
-
BISP installment disbursement under way in Muzaffargarh21 minutes ago
-
DC visits school21 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI23 minutes ago
-
6 held for possessing illegal arms31 minutes ago
-
'Capstone Project Poster' Competition held at UoS31 minutes ago
-
PBM South Punjab launches Ramadan package, Iftar dinner campaign31 minutes ago