WRD Specified To Counter Cause And Effects Of Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) World Radio Day (WRD) to be observed on Feb 13 (Thursday) is dedicated to “Radio and Climate Change” to support radio stations in their journalistic coverage of climate-related issues.

Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, message on WRD said, "This year, we are paying tribute to the different ways in which radio serves as a tool for adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate disruption in our rapidly changing world."

Countries like Pakistan are particularly vulnerable to climate change, facing rising temperatures and frequent natural disasters.

Radio, as an accessible and affordable medium, can be crucial in raising awareness and fostering sustainable practices.

Power FM 99 is already taking action through various initiatives, such as community meetings and specialized programs, to educate and empower listeners on climate change mitigation strategies. By utilizing radio, these efforts are helping to spread knowledge and encourage positive actions across the country.

Fakhra Nadeem, Managing Director of Power FM 99, expressed concern over the limited coverage of climate change, noting that mainstream media often reports on its effects in isolation.

She said that radio’s reach, particularly in remote and rural areas, makes it an ideal platform to educate communities on the causes and impacts of climate change.

