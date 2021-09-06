UrduPoint.com

Wreath Laying Ceremony At Yadgar-e-Shuhada Lahore Garrison

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:11 PM

Wreath laying ceremony at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Lahore Garrison

The Defence and Martyrs' Day on Monday was being observed across the country with national zeal and fervour, where a wreath laying ceremony and Fateha was offered at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Lahore Garrison

General Officer Commanding Major General Muhammad Shahbaz Khan laid floral wreath and offered Fateha at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Lahore Garrison to pay homage and tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis who rendered supreme sacrifice in defence of the motherland, says an official news release.

On another occasion, Nishan-e-Haider recipient Major Shabir Sharif Shaheed was paid homage on the Defence Day at Lahore Miani Sahib graveyard.

General Officer Commanding Major General Raza Aizad laid floral wreath at Major Shabir Sharif Shaheed's (Nishan-e-Haider) grave on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff and offered Fateha.

