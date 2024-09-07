Wreath laying ceremony held at grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) A wreath laying ceremony was held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed here at Army graveyard on Saturday morning to pay homage to Nishan-e-Haider recipient.

Commanding Officer Southern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shahzad laid floral wreath on the grave and offered Fateha for the Shaheed.

A smartly turned contingent of Pakistan Air Force saluted on this occasion.

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shahzad, on this occasion, said 7th September reminds us of the sacrifices of martyrs and Ghazis who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.