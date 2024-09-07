Open Menu

Wreath Laying Ceremony Held At Grave Of Rashid Minhas Shaheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Wreath laying ceremony held at grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) A wreath laying ceremony was held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed here at Army graveyard on Saturday morning to pay homage to Nishan-e-Haider recipient.

Commanding Officer Southern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shahzad laid floral wreath on the grave and offered Fateha for the Shaheed.

A smartly turned contingent of Pakistan Air Force saluted on this occasion.

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shahzad, on this occasion, said 7th September reminds us of the sacrifices of martyrs and Ghazis who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Rashid September

Recent Stories

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning abou ..

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

1 hour ago
 Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

3 hours ago
 Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

6 hours ago
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

21 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

21 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan