DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) ::Renowned local wrestler Nasib Khan Madi Khel Sunday committed suicide in Daraban Mosazai Sharif area of Dera Ismail Khan, said police on Sunday.

Police lodged FIR that Nasib Khan hanged himself due to unknown reason at his home.

The police registered the case and started investigation.