Wrestler Dies During Bath In Canal

4 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:25 AM

Wrestler dies during bath in canal

A local wrestler died while bathing in a canal, here at Shah Jamal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A local wrestler died while bathing in a canal, here at Shah Jamal.

According to Rescue 1122, a wrestler namely Aqib Mahira Pehlwan son of Jam Javed was bathing in Head-76 Canal. All of a sudden, he drowned and allegedly died. Rescue 1122 divers were busy in searching the body till filing of the report.

