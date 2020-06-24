Wrestler dies during bath in canal

A local wrestler died while bathing in a canal, here at Shah Jamal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :

According to Rescue 1122, a wrestler namely Aqib Mahira Pehlwan son of Jam Javed was bathing in Head-76 Canal. All of a sudden, he drowned and allegedly died. Rescue 1122 divers were busy in searching the body till filing of the report.