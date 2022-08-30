Wrestlers call on Governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of renowned wrestlers led by Muhammad Nadeem Pehlwan called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and apprised him of the problems faced by the sport during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Punjab Governor said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has a vision that the people associated with sports will be encouraged at all levels.

He said, "Our traditional sport of wrestling is the hallmark of Pakistan," adding that the wrestlers associated with this sport have won laurels for the country and the nation at the international level.

He said, "Our wrestlers are also carrying forward the rich tradition of 'desi kushti' in the region."Chairman Wrestling Pakistan Muhammad Nadeem Pehlwan said if the art of wrestling is encouraged at the official level, Pakistan can achieve a prominent position in this sport in the world. He said the wresting rings are becoming inactive. He said the government support is needed to keep the traditional sport of wrestling alive.