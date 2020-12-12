UrduPoint.com
Wrestling Coaches Certificate Programme Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Wrestling coaches certificate programme concludes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A national wrestling coaches certificate programme concluded at a private college, here on Saturday.

Secretary General Pakistan Wrestling Federation Muhammad Irshad Sattar was the chief guest, while Atif Nomi Malik and Muhammad Riaz and others were present.

The coaches of different units of wrestling associations from Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), Army, WAPDA, Railway, Police, HEC, Punjab, KP, Balochistan, Islamabad and Sindh participated in the courses.

Injuries to players, promotion of long-term athletes, fitness, wrestling data analysis, wrestling competition strategy and other topics were discussed.

Later, Secretary General Pakistan Wrestling Federation Muhammad Irshad Sattar awarded certificates to coaches.

More Stories From Pakistan

