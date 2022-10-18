Wrestling competition enthralls spectators

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A wrestling competition (dangal) held in Kot Addu on Tuesday earned huge applause of the spectators as the wrestlers showed off their fighting skills.

The competition was organised by Pakistan Mohana Association in which a large number of wrestlers participated from across the district to flex their muscles.

Malik Abbas Mohana, chieftain of Mohana community, was the chief guest on the occasion who praised wrestlers for their brilliant performances and making the event memorable.

Mani Pehlwan Mohana with Waga Pehlwan Mohana got great appreciation for proving their mettle. Admirers of the winning wrestlers danced and chanted slogans and threw rose petals on them.

At the end, the chief guest heaped praise over Mohana Association for successfully organising the competition. He also urged the provincial as well as Federal sports ministries to play their role in promoting wrestling across the country.