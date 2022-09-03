Wrestling competition on Sunday

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), in collaboration with the local business community and wrestlers, will organise a 'Royal Dangal' at Mochi Gate park, on Sunday.

The WCLA is making efforts to revive the popular sport like wrestling in which famous wrestlers of the country will participate.

In the matches, Malu wrestler will face Mohsin Mochi. Heera Baloch wrestler will compete against Umar from Jarranwala, Goonga wrestler against Qazi Mehboob wrestler from Multan, Arshad Pathan vs Usman Tobewala, Rustam Toba Tek Singh, Mamay wrestler vs.

Abdul Rehman Gujranwala, Rashid Gujjar vs. Qurban Kahanahwala. and Mithu Pehlwan will face Wasim Gadhi.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that Lahore had rich culture of sports like wrestling and the grounds of the provincial capital were witness to it. The authority was paying full attention to this sport and after a long period of time, these grounds were being repopulated with the support of local business community, he added.

