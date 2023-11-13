Open Menu

Wrestling Competitions Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The wrestling competitions were held at a private college on Sargodha road under the aegis of board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad here on Monday.

The wrestling competitions were held between wrestlers of five colleges in seven categories.

Punjab College won 4 gold medals, Superior College 2 and Aspire College won one gold medal.

Director sports Board Muhammad Shahzad was chief guest.

Later, prizes and trophies were distributed among winners.

