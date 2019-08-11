UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wrestling Competitions To Be Held On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

Wrestling competitions to be held on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::Jashn-e-Azadi Wrestling Competitions will be held at Kashmir Bridge Arena here on Wednesday (August 14) District sports Department (DSD) in collaboration with District Wrestling Association have finalised arrangements for the competitions in connection with independence day celebrations.

Cash prize of Rs.15,000/- would be given to winner while second, third and fourth position holders will be awarded cash prizes of Rs.10,000/-, Rs.3,000/- and Rs.2,000/- respectively, said a spokesman of DSD here on Sunday.

Related Topics

Sports Independence August Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

3 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.