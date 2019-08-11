Wrestling competitions to be held on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::Jashn-e-Azadi Wrestling Competitions will be held at Kashmir Bridge Arena here on Wednesday (August 14) District sports Department (DSD) in collaboration with District Wrestling Association have finalised arrangements for the competitions in connection with independence day celebrations.

Cash prize of Rs.15,000/- would be given to winner while second, third and fourth position holders will be awarded cash prizes of Rs.10,000/-, Rs.3,000/- and Rs.2,000/- respectively, said a spokesman of DSD here on Sunday.