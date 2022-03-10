UrduPoint.com

Wrestling Competitions Under "Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program" Kicks Off At Sindh Agriculture University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Wrestling competitions started at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam under the "Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program".

A large number of players between the ages of 15 and 25 from five divisions of Sindh are participating in the competitions.

Under the auspices of Sindh Agriculture University and in collaboration with the Higher education Commission, a "Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program" has been started for boys and girls of five divisions of Sindh for various sports competitions.

In this regard, wrestling competitions were started at Sindh Agriculture University, which was inaugurated by Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, and ASP Headquarters Anil Hyder.

According the spokesperson of the varsity, a "Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program" has been launched for the youth to highlight their talents in various sports; five regions have been formed including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur.

In the first phase, wrestling competitions have been started for the youth between the age of 15 and 25 in the Sports Complex of Sindh Agriculture University.

Addressing the inaugural event, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri said that Sindh Agriculture University has the best infrastructure and teams including grounds, sports complex, through this program, the best players from Sindh will be selected who will brighten the name of the university, province as well as the country. He said that the work of Judo academy was also going on in Sindh Agriculture University.

SP HQ Anil Hyder said that Sindh Agriculture University was organizing excellent sports programs; such activities will foster a healthy environment.

Director Sports SAU Anwar Hussain Khanzada said that the players from University Ground are playing at national level in various sports, adding that boys and girls from five regions of Sindh would compete in wrestling, hockey, football, cricket, and weightlifting as well as 25 different types of games for female players while successful youngsters will be selected for national and international competitions.

