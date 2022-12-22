Writ of state to be established at all costs: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government would establish writ of the state at any cost and no one would be allowed to derail the hard-earned gains of war on terrorism.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government would establish writ of the state at any cost and no one would be allowed to derail the hard-earned gains of war on terrorism.

"Writ of the state will be established at all costs and no one will be allowed to derail the hard-earned gains of war on terror achieved through unparalleled sacrifices of the nation and valiant armed forces," the prime minister said talking to the officers and soldiers at CMH Rawalpindi who got injured during the CTD complex Bannu operation.

The prime minister met the injured officer and soldiers and paid tribute to the courage and valour of the troops who cleared the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) complex in Bannu.

He said the martyrs and their families had rendered supreme sacrifices for ensuring the safety and security of the people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said, "We are determined to fight out terrorism in its all forms and manifestations, and break the nexus between terrorists and their supporters and sympathisers till achieving a peaceful and stable environment."