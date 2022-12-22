UrduPoint.com

Writ Of State To Be Established At All Costs: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Writ of state to be established at all costs: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government would establish writ of the state at any cost and no one would be allowed to derail the hard-earned gains of war on terrorism.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government would establish writ of the state at any cost and no one would be allowed to derail the hard-earned gains of war on terrorism.

"Writ of the state will be established at all costs and no one will be allowed to derail the hard-earned gains of war on terror achieved through unparalleled sacrifices of the nation and valiant armed forces," the prime minister said talking to the officers and soldiers at CMH Rawalpindi who got injured during the CTD complex Bannu operation.

The prime minister met the injured officer and soldiers and paid tribute to the courage and valour of the troops who cleared the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) complex in Bannu.

He said the martyrs and their families had rendered supreme sacrifices for ensuring the safety and security of the people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said, "We are determined to fight out terrorism in its all forms and manifestations, and break the nexus between terrorists and their supporters and sympathisers till achieving a peaceful and stable environment."

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Shahbaz Sharif Bannu Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Brother asks KP Polices to arrest killers

Brother asks KP Polices to arrest killers

4 minutes ago
 FWMC holds Christmas cake cutting ceremony

FWMC holds Christmas cake cutting ceremony

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur vows to resolve problems of pe ..

Commissioner Sukkur vows to resolve problems of people at doorstep

4 minutes ago
 Dense foggy conditions to prevail in Punjab, KP, u ..

Dense foggy conditions to prevail in Punjab, KP, upper Sindh

10 minutes ago
 'Serpent' serial killer awaiting release in Nepal

'Serpent' serial killer awaiting release in Nepal

10 minutes ago
 IPH building shifted on solar system under govt po ..

IPH building shifted on solar system under govt policy

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.