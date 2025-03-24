Writ of state to be maintained in Balochistan at all costs: CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday said that the state writ would be maintained in the province at all costs, no highway could be closed in Balochistan, no kind of anti-state activities to be tolerated.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting on the overall situation of Balochistan here.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Secretaries of Home Department, S&GAD, Education Department, Health Department and Finance Department, Spokesperson of Balochistan Government Shahid Rind and concerned officials, while all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, DIGs and District Police Officers participated in the meeting through video link.

At the beginning of the meeting, prayers and fatiha were offered for those martyred in terrorist incidents.

After which the authorities assured that law and order and a detailed briefing was given on service delivery.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti decided to take strict action against government employees involved in anti-state propaganda and activities in the meeting.

He issued directives to all commissioners and district officers to identify such employees and take legal action against them, it is not possible for an individual to take salary from the government and give priority to his personal opinion over government policies by criticizing the government's policies.

He directed that a close watch should be kept on anti-state elements at the district level and their supervision should be ensured by including them in the Fourth schedule.

The Chief Minister announced that the national anthem would be sung and the national flag to be hoisted in all educational institutions of Balochistan.

The heads of the institutions who do not comply with these orders will have to resign, he said.

The CM said that implementing state orders is the constitutional responsibility of every government officer and official, any officer or employee who could not work according to the government's policy should voluntarily resign from his post without any kind of political pressure.

He said that it is the basic responsibility of every officer to perform his duties without due diligence.

Bugti strictly clarified that extortion would not be tolerated at any check post in Balochistan, if any such complaint is received, the concerned SHO or Levies’ risaldar could be immediately arrested.

He directed the district officers to promote government policies in public gatherings and inform the people that the government is providing ample opportunities for education and development for the youth of Balochistan.

The anti-national elements are pushing the Baloch into a futile war. Nothing will be gained from this, he mentioned and added that the culture of Balochistan is the guardian of traditions, in which the killing of passengers and innocent laborers is a barbaric act, Baloch culture is not the one that is being artificially imposed today, women have thrown off their veils and men have covered their faces.

He said that we have to lead our youth on the path of development and prosperity instead of a futile war.

He said that merit is being promoted at all levels in the province so that the youth’s trust in the state is restored, at the district level, the recent contract recruitments in the Education Department and the Health Department are a clear example of this.

He said that the first comprehensive youth policy has been approved in Balochistan, district officers should attract the youth towards positive activities with the cooperation of Akhuwat, interest-free loans are being provided to the youth for employment.

While for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program has been started from Balochistan. The general youth should be aware of all these measures and the district officers should promote them vigorously so that the youth of Balochistan can embark on the path of development and prosperity, he noted.