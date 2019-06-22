UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Writer Abdur Rasheed's Death Closes Chapter Of Prose Poetry'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:51 PM

'Writer Abdur Rasheed's death closes chapter of prose poetry'

Different literary figures expressed sorrow over the death of known writer Abdur Rasheed and stated that his death was in fact closure of a chapter of prose poetry in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Different literary figures expressed sorrow over the death of known writer Abdur Rasheed and stated that his death was in fact closure of a chapter of prose poetry in the country.

Noted educationist Dr Anwar Ahmed, poet & Writer Asghar Nadeem Syed and Dr Salahuddin Haider while talking to APP expressed grief over death of Abdur Rasheed, a unique writer of prose poetry. They added that Abdur Rasheed contributed praiseworthy literature to readers.

Dr Salahuddin Haider said that they were deprived of a friend who was a man of literature.

Abdur Rasheed's work was very much different from other writers of his contemporary age.

Abdur Rasheed died at 78 in Lahore. He born in Shamsabad, Multan. After completing MA English from the Punjab University, he appeared in CSS exams and joined the Pakistan Post. His first prose poetry was " Ini Kuntu Ma-Nazzalameen". His first contribution on prose poetry got an immense admiration from literary quarters. Similarly, he also wrote 12 prose books. His book titled "Pehla Kabootar" was also appreciated by readers which opened new avenues of thoughts, the literary figures added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Died Man CSS Pakistan Post From

Recent Stories

Private institute sets up liver transplant camp

53 seconds ago

Efforts afoot to meet electricity demand: Chief En ..

55 seconds ago

Punjab University ORIC organizes workshop on resea ..

56 seconds ago

Russia suspends Georgian airline flights in its te ..

58 seconds ago

Williamson and Taylor get New Zealand back on trac ..

15 minutes ago

Johnson domestic 'row' rocks UK leadership race

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.