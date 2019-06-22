Different literary figures expressed sorrow over the death of known writer Abdur Rasheed and stated that his death was in fact closure of a chapter of prose poetry in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Different literary figures expressed sorrow over the death of known writer Abdur Rasheed and stated that his death was in fact closure of a chapter of prose poetry in the country.

Noted educationist Dr Anwar Ahmed, poet & Writer Asghar Nadeem Syed and Dr Salahuddin Haider while talking to APP expressed grief over death of Abdur Rasheed, a unique writer of prose poetry. They added that Abdur Rasheed contributed praiseworthy literature to readers.

Dr Salahuddin Haider said that they were deprived of a friend who was a man of literature.

Abdur Rasheed's work was very much different from other writers of his contemporary age.

Abdur Rasheed died at 78 in Lahore. He born in Shamsabad, Multan. After completing MA English from the Punjab University, he appeared in CSS exams and joined the Pakistan Post. His first prose poetry was " Ini Kuntu Ma-Nazzalameen". His first contribution on prose poetry got an immense admiration from literary quarters. Similarly, he also wrote 12 prose books. His book titled "Pehla Kabootar" was also appreciated by readers which opened new avenues of thoughts, the literary figures added.