UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Writer Ahmad Daud's Death Anniversary On 12th

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

Writer Ahmad Daud's death anniversary on 12th

The 25th death anniversary of noted playwright and short story writer Ahmad Daud will be observed on Thursday, Dec 12

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The 25th death anniversary of noted playwright and short story writer Ahmad Daud will be observed on Thursday, Dec 12.

Real name of Ahmad Daud was Muhammad Daud who was born on June 1, 1948 in Rawalpindi.

He contributed many short stories and their compilations were published in the form of books, including 'Maftooh Hawain, Dushman Dar Aadmi and Khwab Farosh'.

He also created a novel titled 'Rehai' in 1991 and wrote many dramas for ptv. He died in Rawalpindi on Dec 12, 1994.

Noted critic and short story writer Dr Anwaar Ahmad told APP that Ahmad Daud was among a few writers who gave new dimension to short stories and adopted symbolic expression.

Related Topics

Died Rawalpindi June PTV

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Ancelotti's reign ends amid feuding as Napoli turn ..

5 minutes ago

LDA Avenue-I affectees got PLs worth Rs 4.5 billio ..

5 minutes ago

White Helmets Increasing Presence In Idlib, Provoc ..

5 minutes ago

Pb govt to pay salary, pension to Christian employ ..

5 minutes ago

Industrial robots generate enormous new job opport ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.