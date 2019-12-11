The 25th death anniversary of noted playwright and short story writer Ahmad Daud will be observed on Thursday, Dec 12

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The 25th death anniversary of noted playwright and short story writer Ahmad Daud will be observed on Thursday, Dec 12.

Real name of Ahmad Daud was Muhammad Daud who was born on June 1, 1948 in Rawalpindi.

He contributed many short stories and their compilations were published in the form of books, including 'Maftooh Hawain, Dushman Dar Aadmi and Khwab Farosh'.

He also created a novel titled 'Rehai' in 1991 and wrote many dramas for ptv. He died in Rawalpindi on Dec 12, 1994.

Noted critic and short story writer Dr Anwaar Ahmad told APP that Ahmad Daud was among a few writers who gave new dimension to short stories and adopted symbolic expression.