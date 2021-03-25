Writer Asad Muhammad Khan gets Kamal-e-Fun Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday announced Kamal-e-Fun Award for the year 2019 for renowned writer Asad Muhammad Khan.

Kamal-e-Fun Award with cash amount of Rs 1 million is the highest literary award in the field of literature for recognition of a writer's lifetime's achievement in creative and research work.

PAL Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk also announced the Names of creators and researchers of urdu and regional languages who received 20 prizes of total Rs 4 million.

The decision about the awards was taken by a panel of judges, including well-known writers and scholars Kishwar Naheed, Prof Dr Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Dr Rauf Parekh, Prof. Dr. Nazeer Tabassum, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Ayaz Amir, Jameel Ahmad Paal, Muhammad Izhar ul Haq, Hafeez Khan, Dr. Fatima Hasan, Wusat Ullah Khan, Madad Ali Sindhi, Dr. Adal Soomro, Prof. Dr. Nabeela Rahman, Dr. Nasrullah Jan Wazir, Muhammad Ayub Baloch, Abdul Qayoom Sosan, Muhammad Hasan Hasrat and Haris Khalique, which met here at the PAL office, a PAL press release said.

Details of National Literary Awards 2019 as follows:.

- Urdu Prose (Creative Literature) - Saadat Hasan Manto Award to Tahira Iqbal on her Book "Giran"; -Urdu Prose (Criticism & Research) Baba-i-Urdu Molvi Abdul Haq Award to Mian Muhammad Afzal on his book "Mir-e-Karwan"; -Urdu poetry - Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal Award to Abrar Ahmad on his "Mohom Kee Mahek "; -Punjabi Poetry Syed Waris Shah Award to Tajamul Kaleem on his book "le Das"; -Punjabi Prose Afzal Ahsan Randhawa Award to Shahid Shedai on his book Paheli Neendar Magroon; -Sindhi Poetry Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Award to Ashfaq Azar on his book "Isheq Jan Ko Sughar Aahe"; -Sindhi Prose Mirza Qaleech Baig Award to Dr Adal Soomro on his book "Sindhi Adabi Sangat: Hik Tahreek" and Rasool Memon on his book "Akh Chhinbh"; -Pushto Poetry Khushhal Khan Khattak Award to Asmat Durrani on his book "Margha Aaloozi la Gha Kha"; -Pushto Prose Muhammad Ajmal Khan Khattak Award to Dr Muhammad Humayoon Huma on his book "Da Zondan Da Qisa De"; -Balochi Poetry Mast Tawakli Award to Saeed Tabassum Mazari on his book "Bayataee Dastan Razan"; -Balochi Prose Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi Award to Dr.

Ghafoor Shad on his book "Balochi Zaban Bunza u Nebashta Rahband"; -Seraiki Poetry Khwaja Ghulam Fareed Award to Nadar Lashari on his book "Godrri"; -Seraiki Prose Dr. Maher Abdul Haq Award to Abdul Basit Bhatti on his book "Banda Bhah Hawa Te Pani"; -Brahui Poetry Taj Muhammad Tajal Award to Arif Zia on his book "Gindarna Seekha"; -Brahui Prose Ghulam Nabi Rahi Award to Afzal Mengal on his book "Phaki"; -Hindko Poetry Saeen Ahmad Ali Award to Muhammad Hanif on his book "Angar"; -English Prose Pitras Bukhari Award to M.H Naqvi on his book "The Selected Works of Abdullah The Cossack"; -English Poetry Daud Kamal Award is given to Aamnah Shahid on her Book "The Sequeezed Emotions"; -Translation Muhamamd Hasan Askari Award to Najam ud Din Ahmad on his book "Fasana-e-Aalam".

The award money Rs 200,000 would be given to each of the winner for the National Literary Awards 2019, the PAL press release said.

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Division Shafqat Mahmood in his congratulatory message to the recipients of worth Rs. 5 million "Kamal-e-Fun Award 2019" and 20 "National Literary Awards 2019" from PAL said that the literary awards and honors are a small recognition of the literary efforts of the writers by the government. He said that the present government was taking all possible steps to promote Pakistani literature and culture and make it popular globally and in all Pakistani languages. Promoting written literature is the first responsibility of the government because the standard of development of nations is measured by the high quality of their literature and the social status of their authors. The Federal Minister appreciated the efforts of the Chairman, PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk to keep the PAL active and said that with his arrival various academies have become more active than ever for the promotion of literature in different Pakistani languages?