Writer, historian Ghulam Rasool Mehr remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The death anniversary of prominent writer, historian and critic, Maulana Ghulam Rasool Mehr, was marked on his 53rd death anniversary here and across the country on Saturday.

He was born on April 15, 1895 in Phulpur, a village in Jalandhar. He moved to Lahore and attained a BA degree.

Later, he became interested in Maulana Azad’s newspaper, Al-Hilal.

Maulana Ghulam Rasool Mehr left more than a hundred books on religion, politics, culture, literature, and biography.

Mehr was also interested in children literature and wrote about fifty books, large and small.

He also studied the history of islam in depth and translated books in this regard.

He died of cardiac arrest on November 16, 1971, in Lahore and is buried here.