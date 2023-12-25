Open Menu

Writer, Journalist Ahmad Bashir Remembered On Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Writer, journalist Ahmad Bashir remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Ahmad Bashir writer, journalist and intellectual was remembered on Monday on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Born in Aimanabad near Gujranwala on March 24, 1923, Ahmed Bashir gained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Srinagar and went to Bombay for a career in acting but soon started writing for film magazines. After the partition of India, he came to settle permanently in Pakistan.

After the partition, Ahmad Bashir worked for several newspapers in Pakistan.

However, he is remembered for his days at Daily Imroze where he introduced feature writing in urdu press.

He also obtained training in film direction from Hollywood on a state scholarship.

Bashir also worked for the Department of Films & Publications and later for the National Film Development Corporation (NAFDEC). Bashir was also a portrait writer.

His book Jo Milay Thay Raaste Mein contains pen sketches of eminent literary personalities including Mumtaz Mufti,

Krishan Chandar, Meeraji, Chiragh Hasan Hasrat, Hasrat Mohani and Kishwar Naheed.

He also wrote an autobiographical novel "Dil Bhatkey Ga".

In 1969, Bashir directed and produced an Urdu film, Neela Parbat.

He died on December 25, 2004 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Died Srinagar Gujranwala Peruvian Nuevo Sol March December Mufti From

Recent Stories

Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers star ..

Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers starts today

3 hours ago
 Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes fo ..

Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes for 2nd Test against Australia

3 hours ago
 Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today ..

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today with zeal

4 hours ago
 President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s ..

President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s guiding principles

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

2 days ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan