Writer, journalist Ahmad Bashir remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Ahmad Bashir writer, journalist and intellectual was remembered on Monday on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Born in Aimanabad near Gujranwala on March 24, 1923, Ahmed Bashir gained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Srinagar and went to Bombay for a career in acting but soon started writing for film magazines. After the partition of India, he came to settle permanently in Pakistan.

After the partition, Ahmad Bashir worked for several newspapers in Pakistan.

However, he is remembered for his days at Daily Imroze where he introduced feature writing in urdu press.

He also obtained training in film direction from Hollywood on a state scholarship.

Bashir also worked for the Department of Films & Publications and later for the National Film Development Corporation (NAFDEC). Bashir was also a portrait writer.

His book Jo Milay Thay Raaste Mein contains pen sketches of eminent literary personalities including Mumtaz Mufti,

Krishan Chandar, Meeraji, Chiragh Hasan Hasrat, Hasrat Mohani and Kishwar Naheed.

He also wrote an autobiographical novel "Dil Bhatkey Ga".

In 1969, Bashir directed and produced an Urdu film, Neela Parbat.

He died on December 25, 2004 in Lahore.