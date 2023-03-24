Writer, journalist Ahmed Bashir remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Writer and journalist Ahmad Bashir was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday.

Born in Aimanabad near Gujranwala on March 24, 1923, Ahmed Bashir gained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Srinagar and went to Bombay for a career in acting but soon started writing for film magazines. After the partition of the sub-continent, he settled permanently in Pakistan and worked for several newspapers in the country.

However, he is remembered for his days at 'Daily Imroze', where he introduced feature writing for the first time in urdu press.

He also obtained training in film direction from Hollywood on a state scholarship. Bashir also worked for the Department of Films and Publications and later for National Film Development Corporation (NAFDEC).

Bashir was also a portrait writer. His book 'Jo Milay Thay Raaste Mein' contains pen sketches of eminent literary personalities including Mumtaz Mufti, Krishan Chandar, Meeraji, Chiragh Hasan Hasrat, Hasrat Mohani and Kishwar Naheed.

He died on December 25, 2004, in Lahore at the age of 81.