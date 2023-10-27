Writer Mumtaz Mufti remembered on his 28th death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Distinguished literary figure in urdu literature Mumtaz Mufti was remembered on Friday on his 24th death anniversary.

He was born on September 11, 1905 in Batala, east Punjab, and died on October 27, 1995. During the British Rule, he started his career as a schoolteacher. At the time of Partition, Mufti migrated to Pakistan with his family. He started writing Urdu short stories before 1947. At the beginning of his literary career, he was considered, by other literary critics, a non-conformist writer having liberal views, who appeared influenced by Freud.

His transformation from liberalism to Sufism was due to his inspiration from a fellow writer Qudrat Ullah Shahab.

All the same, he did manage to retain his individual point of view and wrote on subjects that were frowned upon by the conservative elements in society.

Two phases of his life are witnessed by his autobiographies, ‘Ali Pur Ka Aeeli’ and ‘Alakh Nagri’.

According to forewords, mentioned in his later autobiography, ‘Ali Pur Ka Aeeli’ is an account of a lover who challenged the social taboos of his times, and ‘Alakh Nagri’ is an account of an acolyte, who was greatly influenced by the mysticism of Qudrat Ullah Shahab.

In 1986, Mumtaz Mufti received Sitara-e-Imtiaz award and in 1989 he received Munshi Premchand Award.