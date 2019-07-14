KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that renowned short story writer Naseem Kharal's stories reflected the issues of class system in society as through his work, Kharal exposed tyrannies of feudal and have talked about rights of poor.

This he said while speaking as a chief guest at 41st death anniversary of renowned short story writer Naseem Kharl here at Karachi Arts Council.

He said that Naseem Kharal tried in his literary work to bring an end to stratification. Naseem Kharal was killed just to silent his pen from raising the voice of voiceless but his literary work was still alive and spoke loud for oppressed, he added.

He said that Naseem Kharal made best use of his time in his agricultural and literary work and translated all his personal experiences into short stories.

The CM Sindh said that time was money and its best usage could be achieved when it was started in time so that its benefits could pass on others.

The CM Sindh also announced to give status of College to Naseem Kharal High School Ripri - Khairpur High School and said a bus will also be given for students of the school.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Naseem Kharal was a leading short story writer and his work in terms of quantity of work was short because he wrote only 32 stories but as far as quality of his work was concerned it was of international standard that was why his stories have been included in the text of universities.

The program was hosted by Culture Department and was attended by MPA Naeem Kharl Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, food Minister Hari Ram, Imdad Husseni, Noorul Huda Shah, Shaukat Shoro, MPA Qasim Soomro, MPA Sohrab Sarki and a large number of leading writer, poets.

Later, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the United Memon Jamat of a Pakistan programme organised in a local hotel.

He appreciated Memon community for their contribution in all sectors, education, health, trade and commerce and in social work.

He said that Memon Jamat has been serving the community and our side community from last 40 years.

He said that Public Private Partnership more of working was a success story of his government and he vowed to work with Memon Jamat in PPP mode in water sector.

He said that some people were saying that Karachiites were generous in giving Zakat and charity but they were reluctant to pay taxes which was wrong. It is Karachi's traders and businessmen who were contributing lot in government taxes, he said.