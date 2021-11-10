Writer Shoukat Shoro laid to rest at Sindh University graveyard

Prominent story writer, Dramatist and former Director Sindhology, Shoukat Hussain Shoro was laid to rest at Sindh University's graveyard in Jamshoro on Wednesday

Shoukat Shoro had breathed his last on Tuesday night in a private hospital at Karachi, where he was under treatment due to post coronavirus complications.

His body was brought from Karachi to his residence at Sindh University Housing Society Phase- 1 and the funeral prayer was offered at Quba Masjid.

His family members, relatives, friends and a large number of people belonging to different walks of life including literary organizations, social activists,writers and journalists attended the funeral prayer.

Former Vice Chancellor LUMHS Dr Bikha Ram, broadcaster Naseer Mirza, Saleem Memon, Niaz Panhwer, Qazi Khadim, Naz Sahito and others were also present in the last rituals of the deceased.