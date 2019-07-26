- Home
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:59 PM
The Writer's Cafe, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize 41th session of its literary series "Meet a writer over a cup of tea" with prominent intellectual and short story writer Waqar Bin Ellahi on July 30
Prominent writers, poets and intellectuals participate in the event.
In the literary session, literary work done by Waqar Bin Ellahi would be discussed and his contemporaries would be throwing light on the background of his most celebrated literary work.
The literary session would be held at Pakistan Academy of Letters, conference hall.