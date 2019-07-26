UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Writer's Cafe, Pakistan Academy Of Letters To Organize 41th Session Of Its Literary Series

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:59 PM

Writer's Cafe, Pakistan Academy of Letters to organize 41th session of its literary series

The Writer's Cafe, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize 41th session of its literary series "Meet a writer over a cup of tea" with prominent intellectual and short story writer Waqar Bin Ellahi on July 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Writer's Cafe, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organize 41th session of its literary series "Meet a writer over a cup of tea" with prominent intellectual and short story writer Waqar Bin Ellahi on July 30.

Prominent writers, poets and intellectuals participate in the event.

In the literary session, literary work done by Waqar Bin Ellahi would be discussed and his contemporaries would be throwing light on the background of his most celebrated literary work.

The literary session would be held at Pakistan Academy of Letters, conference hall.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cuban Peso July Event

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court questions magisterial powers dele ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan phones Prime Minister; discusses bilateral ..

1 minute ago

Alhamra plans programmes to celebrate Independence ..

1 minute ago

Top Taliban Officials on Indonesia Visit to Discus ..

1 minute ago

Widespread rains,wind-thunderstorm expected 26 Jul ..

7 minutes ago

Britain draws Russia's fury by fining RT for bias ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.