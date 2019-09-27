Writers community urged to play role for reforming society

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Speakers at the inaugural ceremony of three-day Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF) held here Friday urged writers to play their role in reformation of the society through raising their voices against injustices.

The festival has been organised by Oxford University Press (OUP) as a part of its initiatives to promote the book reading culture.

The speakers said the country was passing through a difficult time which had increased the responsibilities of the writers community towards highlighting the social issues as well as promoting a soft image of Pakistan.

The literature which reflected the contemporary issues in any society always created a long lasting impact on the minds of the readers, they added.

The speakers during the session on the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir titled "Kashmir- the Valley Seized" condemned the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiri people.

They urged the international community to play its role in resolution of Kashmir issue through giving them their right of self-determination.

Ambassador of France to Pakistan Dr Marc Barety and Deputy Director, British Council, Pakistan Mark Crossey, also spoke on the occasion.

They applauded the Islamabad Literature Festival and appreciated the manner in which it had succeeded in emphasizing Pakistani literature and culture.

They felt the contribution of the ILF in building Pakistan's soft image was invaluable.

OUP Managing Director Arshad Saeed Hussain, in his welcome address said ILF was launched in 2013. Like the Karachi Literature Festival, which pioneered the trend of literature festivals across the country, this Festival began as an act of defiance against the forces of bigotry, violence, and repression, which were then threatening to overwhelm literary and cultural expression.

He added "Over the next two days, the various scholarly and creative minds gathered here will deliberate on many issues.

There will also be sessions on the economy covering the current economic challenges and the impact of current taxation regime on the common man, on Pakistan's foreign relations and our geopolitical positioning; on the educational issues of today and the emerging classrooms of tomorrow.

There will be screenings of documentary films and sessions featuring the fine arts, theatre, music, and satire, he said.

There will be sessions about novels, short stories, poetry, book launches, book discussions, Mushairas in urdu and English and regional literature in Potohari and Punjabi.

Opening remarks were made on the occasion by Ikram Sehgal, Chairman, Pathfinder Group and K-Electric, as well as by Iftikhar Arif and Muneeza Shamsie, members of the 6th ILF Advisory board.

Haseena Moin and Navid Shehzad presented keynote speeches on the occasion.

A documentary titled "Indus Blues" by Jawad Sharif was also screened highlighting the struggle of Pakistani folk artists to keep their art form alive.

A book titled "The Begum; A Portrait of Raana Liaquat Ali Khan" by Deepa Agarwal and Tehmina Aziz was also launched during the ceremony.

As many as 160 national and international level writers and scholars are attending the festival.

Discussion programmes, book reading sessions, poetry, book launching sessions and sessions on different genres of fine arts will be the hallmark of the festival.