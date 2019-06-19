(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)'s four member writers' delegation comprising of Amjad Islam Amjad, Dr. Adal Soomro, Bushra Farrukh and Dr. Rashid Hameed, Director General Pakistan Academy of Letters is on the visit to Chinese capital Beijing, on the invitation of China Writers Association (CWA)

Rashid Hameed, Director General Pakistan Academy of Letters is on the visit to Chinese capital Beijing, on the invitation of China Writers Association (CWA).The visit is being organized under the Cultural Exchange Agreement between China and Pakistan.A meeting of Director General CWA Zhang Jao and member CWA Wu Yiqin was held today with the PAL's writers' delegation at Beijing.

During the meeting after briefing (of PAL and CWA) significant matters and possible areas of cooperation such as signing of MoU, translation of literature on reciprocal basis were taken under consideration, upon which unanimously agreed by the parties.Director General, PAL on behalf of PAL handed over PAL's Bi-annual JournalPakistani Literature Special Issue Women Writers Vol-12-13 2007-8 for translation into Chinese language which was appreciated and he also welcomed the proposal of translating the Chinese literature into Pakistani languages.

During the meeting the participation of Pakistan in 2nd China South Asia Literature Forum which is going to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal in October, 2019 has also been made sure.The presence of senior, prominent and celebrated poet Amjad Islam Amjad was taken as an honor whose achievements, specially his work of Chinese language was appreciated by the CWA.The gifts of books and other were presented by PAL's writers' delegation to CWA as well as a gift of book was also presented to the department of Urdu of Beijing University, China.A dinner in the honor of the PAL's writers' delegation will be arranged, which would be attended by the prominent writers of China.