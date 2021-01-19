Writers from pashto literary society meet chairman PAL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr Yousuf Khushk on Tuesday met here with a delegation of writers from Pashto Literary Society

Welcoming the delegation, Chairman Academy of Letters, Pakistan Prof. Dr. Yousuf Kushk said that PAL is a national institution which helps in the promotion and development of literature in Pakistani languages.

Healthy literary engagements were among the main objectives of the Academy of Letters, Pakistan. He informed the delegation that Academy would soon organize a national literary seminar on Khushal Khan Khattak and Ajmal Khattak.

He said that there was a strong need to promote literature in KP to patronize the writers of this area in befitting manner. The participants appreciated the performance of PAL and Dr.

Yousuf Kushk and assured their full cooperation in this regard