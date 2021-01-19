UrduPoint.com
Writers From Pashto Literary Society Meet Chairman PAL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:13 PM

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr Yousuf Khushk on Tuesday met here with a delegation of writers from Pashto Literary Society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr Yousuf Khushk on Tuesday met here with a delegation of writers from Pashto Literary Society.

Welcoming the delegation, Chairman Academy of Letters, Pakistan Prof. Dr. Yousuf Kushk said that PAL is a national institution which helps in the promotion and development of literature in Pakistani languages.

Healthy literary engagements were among the main objectives of the Academy of Letters, Pakistan. �������������������������������������������������������� He informed the delegation that Academy would soon organize a national literary seminar on Khushal Khan Khattak and Ajmal Khattak.

����� ������He said that there was a strong need to promote literature in KP�to patronize the writers of this area in befitting manner.���� ��The participants appreciated the performance of PAL and�Dr.

Yousuf Kushk and assured their full cooperation in this regard

