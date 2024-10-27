Writers, Intellctuals Pays Tribute To Shah Ubaid
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM
SANGHAR Oct 27 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Oct, 2024) Esteemed writers, intellectuals, and scholars gathered to pay tribute to the late Shah Ubaid, a celebrated educator and cultural contributor, at a special memorial event.
Recognizing Shah Ubaid’s lifelong dedication to Sindh, attendees praised his contributions as invaluable assets to the region’s history and culture. His work particularly in literature and art, is considered a beacon for future generations.
The event was attended by key figures, including PPP Municipal Chairman Ghulam Murtaza Junejo, PPP Tando Adam City President Taj Muhammad Waryah, senior journalist Wafa Raza Chandio, Syed Hameedullah Shah, Functional League's leader Habib Khan Mari, PML-N's Anwar Ali Khan Mari, SGA Tando Adam President Ghulam Qadir Bhacho, Engineer Najeeb Mehran, SAS Tando Adam General Secretary Mansoor Bijoro, GSTA's Fazlullah Umrani, PTA leader Lakha Dino Khaskheli, former SAS Secretary Gul Hassan Lakho, Sagar Dahraj, Dodo Panhwar, Ahmed Bilal Ghori, PPP leader Qalandar Bakhsh Dero, Sarwari Jamaat's Akhlaq Waryah, Nadir Ali Shaikh, social activist Anwar Chakarani, Khalid Khaskheli, Riaz Hussain Sanjrani, Aashiq Hussain Sand and many other prominent social and political figures.
They highlighted Shah Ubaid's warm and compassionate nature, noting his expertise in art and his commitment to continuing the cultural legacy of his uncle, Shah Asad.
Speakers emphasized that Shah Ubaid was not only a beloved figure but also a profound contributor to Sindhi literature, whose work has left an indelible mark on the community. The launch of the commemorative book, "Padhro Preen Ho Hazaran Mein," containing tributes and reflections on Shah Ubaid’s legacy, was a major highlight of the gathering.
