Writers, poets pay tribute to legendary writer Dr Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The writers and poets paid tribute to the legendary writer Dr Rasool Memon while celebrating 65th birthday of the deceased, who passed away in December, 2021, at Sindhi Language Authority here Saturday Night.

Speaking on the occasion, writer Shabnum Gul said Dr Memon was a great writer and known as a trend-setter in Sindhi Literature.

"He was a genius writer who wrote a lot about human psychology as well." She credited him for discovering new dimensions of thought and criticism in the literature.

The novelist Kaleem Butt said Memon was a well read writer who used surrealism, dark humor and magic realism in his writings .

His latest story book named syndrome is based on psychology, he said.

According to Butt, Memon's novel Kutta (a dog) is a unique expression in which he described dogs' loyalty to humans.

"He was master of narrative and style and he provided new vistas to the modern stories and novels," he noted.

The writer Mubarak Lashari said Dr Memon used various new techniques in his short stories and novels.

"He was influenced by postmodernism trends," he observed.

Memon's daughter Lubna Soomro recalled that her father used to tell her stories in her childhood.

"He was professionally a physician and I don't know and I used to wonder when he got time for his writings," she said.

She believed that her father's deep interest in literature made him find time to contribute to the literary works.

Son-in-law Abdul Nabi Soomro said Memon had immensely contributed to the Sindhi literature.

Dr Rahim Sayal, poet Ali Akash and others also expressed their views.