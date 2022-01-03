UrduPoint.com

Writers, Poets Pay Tribute To Legendary Writer Dr Memon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Writers, poets pay tribute to legendary writer Dr Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The writers and poets paid tribute to the legendary writer Dr Rasool Memon while celebrating 65th birthday of the deceased, who passed away in December, 2021, at Sindhi Language Authority here Saturday Night.

Speaking on the occasion, writer Shabnum Gul said Dr Memon was a great writer and known as a trend-setter in Sindhi Literature.

"He was a genius writer who wrote a lot about human psychology as well." She credited him for discovering new dimensions of thought and criticism in the literature.

The novelist Kaleem Butt said Memon was a well read writer who used surrealism, dark humor and magic realism in his writings .

His latest story book named syndrome is based on psychology, he said.

According to Butt, Memon's novel Kutta (a dog) is a unique expression in which he described dogs' loyalty to humans.

"He was master of narrative and style and he provided new vistas to the modern stories and novels," he noted.

The writer Mubarak Lashari said Dr Memon used various new techniques in his short stories and novels.

"He was influenced by postmodernism trends," he observed.

Memon's daughter Lubna Soomro recalled that her father used to tell her stories in her childhood.

"He was professionally a physician and I don't know and I used to wonder when he got time for his writings," she said.

She believed that her father's deep interest in literature made him find time to contribute to the literary works.

Son-in-law Abdul Nabi Soomro said Memon had immensely contributed to the Sindhi literature.

Dr Rahim Sayal, poet Ali Akash and others also expressed their views.

Related Topics

December

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

24 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

24 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

24 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.