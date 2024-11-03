Writers. Poets Pays Tribute To Zarina Baloch On Her Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued literary series of sessions hosted an event to remember eminent Sindhi folk Singer Zarina Baloch on her 19th death anniversary Sunday.
On the occasion,the poets and writers paid glowing tribute to Zarina Baloch and said that Jiji Zarina spread national consciousness among the people through national songs.
While presiding over the event, renowned writer and educationist Idrees Jatoi said that Jiji Zarina Baloch's voice was very melodious and she made singing as a service of art and her songs became the heartbeat of people.
Writer Sattar Sarohi said that Zaina Baoch played a revolutionary role and she was an institution itself.
Writer Kamil Imdad Jatoi said that today's era needs characters like Jiji Zarina.
Story writer Salim Chana said that Jiji Zarina Baloch not only sang but also staged protests on the streets.
Writer Naziran Mujadid said that Jiji Zarina Baloch imparted singing training to the girls and played a pivotal role to encourage them.
Poet Mola Bakhsh Mohabati said that Jiji Zarina Baloch's first story ‘Jiji’ was published in Rooh Rahaan magazine. Writer Gulshir Korejo said that Sindh can not forget Jiji Zarina Baloch.
On the occasion,Darya Khan Pirzado, Aftab Ahmed Bhatti, Talib Bhanbhro and others expressed their views.
