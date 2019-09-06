Writers, scholars organize protest demonstration to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

Writers and scholars of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday organized a protest demonstration to condemn India atrocities in Occupied Kashmir here in front of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Writers and scholars of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday organized a protest demonstration to condemn India atrocities in Occupied Kashmir here in front of Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

The protest demonstration was arranged by PAL to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and in connection with Pakistan Defense Day.

Eminent scholars and writers including Amjad islam Amjad, Prof. Dr. Ihsan Akbar, Muhammad Hamid Shahid, Qaiser Hamid, Dr. Rashid Hamid, Director General PAL Dr. Rashid Hamid and staffer of Academy attended the protest.

The scholars and writers strongly condemned atrocities of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers demanded that the rights of people of Kashmir should be protected, adding that International organizations should take notice of the human rights violations.

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) offices at Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Multan also organized protest demonstration which was attended by large number writers and scholars.

Later, the writers and scholars also visited the graveyard of martyred Ahmed Shahryar son of eminent Scholar Dr. Ihsan Akbar and offered 'fateha' and paid glowing tribute.

The participants of the protest were carrying placards, flags of Pakistan and Kashmir.