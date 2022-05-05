UrduPoint.com

Writing Any Letter Against Blasphemy Law To UN, Unacceptable: Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Writing any letter against blasphemy law to UN, unacceptable: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Mutthida Ulema board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that writing a letter against the blasphemy law to the United Nations (UN) by the PTI leader Shirin Mazari is an attempt to invite foreign intervention in the national and Islamic affairs of the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that campaign against the sacred law at international level was not acceptable at any cost. He urged the PTI chairman Imran Khan to ask his party leader to surrender this letter from the UN.

He said that Mazari instead of writing her reservations to Islamic Ideology Council or any court, wrote a letter to the UN for intervention in the country's internal matters.

Ashrafi said that the incident would especially discussed in Jumma sermons on Friday.

He said that the PTI chairman should openly condemned the incident as he often talked about sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Ashrafi said that he personally discussed with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that no blasphemy case should be made against the politicians on personal or political differences.

He cleared that the action would only be taken against those who were found directly involved in the incident.

He appealed the nation to work against the hatred on the political differences and sit together with each other.

