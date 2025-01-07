Written Demands Key To Avoiding U-Turns In Talks With PTI: Rana Ihsan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal, said on Tuesday that written demands before the discussions with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) were necessary to avoid U-Turns in dialogue.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that that the government prioritizes transparency in communication to avoid missteps or misunderstandings.
The government was asking PTI to submit their demands in writing to ensure clarity and avoid the historical pattern of U-turns during negotiations, he added.
"A written demands holds more weight than verbal assurances.
It provides a clear record of commitments, ensuring accountability on both sides. If discrepancies arise, they can be easily traced and addressed," he said, adding that this approach would expose any deviation from agreed terms.
Answering a question, he said that if the negotiation committee has recommended a meeting with founder PTI Imran Khan, the government will proceed accordingly.
"If the committee has agreed, the meeting will happen—if not today, then tomorrow. Delays might occur due to procedural steps, but ultimately, this will be addressed," he said.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel
Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM seeks lawyers role to uphold, protect supremacy of constitution, rule of law in the State1 minute ago
-
AJK President show grave concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK:1 minute ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to adopt positive attitude for addressing political matters1 minute ago
-
Written demands key to avoiding U-Turns in talks with PTI: Rana Ihsan1 minute ago
-
Governor appreciates operations against militants in parts of KP1 minute ago
-
Rind expresses sorrow over tragic accident in Zhob21 minutes ago
-
No deals offered to founder PTI: Barrister Aqeel21 minutes ago
-
CM launches Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic project31 minutes ago
-
Senator urges PTI to submit demand in black & white to move forward31 minutes ago
-
Governor directs for ensuring merit in provision of BEEF scholarships31 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 6 injured in Zhob road accident31 minutes ago
-
E-judicial service launched in AJK: CJ AJK HC41 minutes ago