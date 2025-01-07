Open Menu

Written Demands Key To Avoiding U-Turns In Talks With PTI: Rana Ihsan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal, said on Tuesday that written demands before the discussions with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) were necessary to avoid U-Turns in dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that that the government prioritizes transparency in communication to avoid missteps or misunderstandings.

The government was asking PTI to submit their demands in writing to ensure clarity and avoid the historical pattern of U-turns during negotiations, he added.

"A written demands holds more weight than verbal assurances.

It provides a clear record of commitments, ensuring accountability on both sides. If discrepancies arise, they can be easily traced and addressed," he said, adding that this approach would expose any deviation from agreed terms.

Answering a question, he said that if the negotiation committee has recommended a meeting with founder PTI Imran Khan, the government will proceed accordingly.

"If the committee has agreed, the meeting will happen—if not today, then tomorrow. Delays might occur due to procedural steps, but ultimately, this will be addressed," he said.

