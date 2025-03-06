Written Exam For Police Recruitment On March 8
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Police have announced the schedule for the written examination for the recruitment of constables and lady constables in Gujrat district.
Candidates who have successfully passed the running test and physical measurement stages will appear for the written exam on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 6:00 AM at Police Lines, Gujrat.
According to police officials, candidates must bring their original identity card, original slip, clipboard, blue ballpoint pen, blue marker, and a biometric fee of Rs 150 for the examination.
The use of mobile phones, digital watches, calculators, or any other electronic devices will be strictly prohibited.The police have emphasized that the recruitment process will be conducted on a purely merit basis, urging candidates to rely on their abilities. Applicants are strictly advised not to seek recommendations or engage in bribery in any form.
