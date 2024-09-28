- Home
Written Exams For Election Officers To Be Held On Sunday At Lahore, Karachi Centers: ECP
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Spokesperson Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the written examination for the vacant posts of Election Officers would be held on September 29 (Sunday) as per the schedule in the examination centers set up at Lahore and Karachi.
However, the candidates who were supposed to appear in the written test at the examination centers of Rawalpindi have been postponed due to unavoidable reasons and keeping in view difficulty of candidates to reach at the centers, said a press release.
The ECP would conduct written test of the candidates of Rawalpindi later at appropriate date and they would be duly informed, it further said.
