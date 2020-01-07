Written test for Faisalabad Electric Supply Company recruitment on Jan 12

The Candidates Testing Services (CTS) would conduct written test on January 12 for recruitment on 37 posts of Junior Engineers and 3 posts of Revenue Officers in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Candidates Testing Services (CTS) would conduct written test on January 12 for recruitment on 37 posts of Junior Engineers and 3 posts of Revenue Officers in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

FESCO spokesman said that the company had advertised these posts.

Call letters and roll number slips for written tests have also been issued to the candidates after necessary scrutiny and checking.

He said that written tests would be conducted at examination centers established at Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar.

In case of any problem regarding written test, roll number slips, test center or more information, candidates may be contact to the representatives of CTS on 051-2120100-272 or through email at pmfesco@cts.org.pk, spokesman added.