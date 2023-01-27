UrduPoint.com

Written Test For FESCO Recruitment On Jan 28-29

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 08:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Testing Service (NTS) would hold the written test for recruitment in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on January 28-29, 2023.

A spokesman said on Friday that the test centres had been set up in various cities of the country including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

He said that the test would be held on Saturday, January 28 for recruitment on the post of Assistant Director (Social Impact), Assistant Director (Environment) and Assistant Director (Legal/Labor), followed by the test on January 29 for recruitment on the post of Assistant Director (P/SA), Assistant Director (Audit), Assistant Director (Litigation) and Assistant Director (MIS).

