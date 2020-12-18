Written test for Para Medical Training Course at LMUH on Dec 21st

The written test for Para Medical Training Course session 2020-21 in Liaquat Medical University Hospital (LMUH) Hyderabad will be held on Monday (December 21).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The written test for Para Medical Training Course session 2020-21 in Liaquat Medical University Hospital (LMUH) Hyderabad will be held on Monday (December 21).

According to statement issued by the Medical Superintendent LMUH Hyderabad, Dr.

Muhammad Siddique Pahore, all candidates who had applied on prescribed form of LUMH would be able to appear in the test which will be organized at Shaheed Umeed Ali Qaimkhani Wapda Complex near Niaz Stadium from 12 pm to 2 pm on Monday.

All candidates must reach within time at the mentioned test centre with strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the concerned authorities, MS said.

For any information regarding the test, candidates can contact Additional Medical Superintendent (Training) Dr. Mehmood Khan, he added.