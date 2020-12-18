UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Written Test For Para Medical Training Course At LMUH On Dec 21st

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

Written test for Para Medical Training Course at LMUH on Dec 21st

The written test for Para Medical Training Course session 2020-21 in Liaquat Medical University Hospital (LMUH) Hyderabad will be held on Monday (December 21).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The written test for Para Medical Training Course session 2020-21 in Liaquat Medical University Hospital (LMUH) Hyderabad will be held on Monday (December 21).

According to statement issued by the Medical Superintendent LMUH Hyderabad, Dr.

Muhammad Siddique Pahore, all candidates who had applied on prescribed form of LUMH would be able to appear in the test which will be organized at Shaheed Umeed Ali Qaimkhani Wapda Complex near Niaz Stadium from 12 pm to 2 pm on Monday.

All candidates must reach within time at the mentioned test centre with strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the concerned authorities, MS said.

For any information regarding the test, candidates can contact Additional Medical Superintendent (Training) Dr. Mehmood Khan, he added.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad December All From

Recent Stories

Under trial prisoner dies in jail hospital

1 second ago

Balochistan has vast opportunities for investment; ..

2 seconds ago

Dr.Sania visits Panahgah to check facilities

4 seconds ago

Indian Army troops deliberately target UNMOs along ..

10 seconds ago

Ex-governor of Mexican state murdered in bathroom

3 minutes ago

DC visits Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.