Wrong Parked Vehicles Cause Massive Traffic Jam: CTO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 08:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad Sunday said that wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

