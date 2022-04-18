UrduPoint.com

Wrong Parked Vehicles Cause Of Massive Traffic Jam: CTO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 10:34 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad Monday said that wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated he said adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people couldbe facilitated regarding the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

