Wrong Parked Vehicles Creates Hurdles In Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Wrong parked vehicles creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and asked wardens and field officers to take strict action without any discrimination.

She said wrong parking, which was one of the main causes of traffic mess on roads, would not be tolerated, adding the vehicles and motorcycles must be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, she said and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic problems could be resolved and travelers could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

The CTO further said enhanced number of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to pick up vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

