Wrong Parking Aggravates Traffic Flow On City Roads

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:09 PM

Illegal and wrong parking is aggravating traffic flow in all business hubs of the city and cantonment and parking rules violations need to be checked strictly by City Traffic Police (CTP) as wrong and double parking are the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Illegal and wrong parking is aggravating traffic flow in all business hubs of the city and cantonment and parking rules violations need to be checked strictly by City Traffic Police (CTP) as wrong and double parking are the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic.

Illegal and wrong parking coupled with encroachments at footpaths and roadsides are not only affecting smooth movement of pedestrians, but also aggravating traffic flow in all business hubs of the city.

Though, the city traffic police and civic authorities had launched a special operation a few months back, pushing the encroachers back and cleared several areas, but no permanent solution to the problem could be brought.

The situation is worst in Raja Bazaar, Bohar Bazar, Banni Chowk, Circular Road, Murree Road, Pindora Road, Tench Bhatta, Sarafa Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and other roads.

In almost all commercial areas of the city, the shopkeepers display their items on the footpaths creating problems for the pedestrians. Large portion of footpaths and streets are encroached by the vendors, forcing pedestrians to leave footpaths and put their lives in danger walking on roads.

A shopkeeper in Raja Bazaar, Altaf talking to APP said the vendors encroach footpaths and roads violating the orders of the administration.

He said that most of the traders park their vehicles in front of their shops in violation of traffic rules thus causing traffic congestion.

"The administration should remove all the encroachments from commercial areas of the town to facilitate the pedestrians and streamlining the traffic flow", he said.

Majid, a resident of Banni Chowk said illegal and wrong parking had become big a problem for the city.

"Traffic wardens are found absent from duty points and others make half-hearted efforts to regulate traffic, inadequate enforcement of the no-parking rules and parking space problem with encroachments have led to the traffic mess problem which is getting worse day by day", he added.

"The authorities should play their effective role to remove encroachments from the roads which will help ensure smooth flow of traffic," the residents urged.

According to a CTP spokesman Wajid Satti, teams had been constituted to lift vehicles on the parking rules violations besides impounding vehicles.

He urged the motorists to avoid parking their vehicles in no-parking areas as well as on roadsides that lead to traffic jam and thus creating problems for the public.

The citizens should follow traffic laws to avoid road accidents and traffic mess on city roads, he said.

