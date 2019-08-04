UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wrong Parking Causes Traffic Jam

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 07:40 PM

Wrong parking causes traffic jam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf has said wrong parking is creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

The CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

More Stories From Pakistan

